Zimbabwean Families Driven From Their Homes Camp Outside Limpopo Police Station

The Zim Consulate has arranged buses to take them to the Musina Repatriation Centre

Chivhayo Sinorema says he has lived in Khuvhi village, Thohoyandou, since 2009, surviving on odd jobs in construction sector, cutting wood or gardening, and sending money to support his wife and two children in Zimbabwe. Then a week ago, a mob accompanied by his landlord, told him he must leave.

We spoke to Sinorema on Wednesday at the Thohoyandou police station, where he and over 100 other Zimbabweans, mostly women and children, have been camping outside, seeking safety. Police were present. There were piles of suitcases wrapped in plastic and other belongings.

Zimbabwean community volunteers, working with the Zimbabwean government and the its consulate in Johannesburg, have mounted a repatriation effort.

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People we spoke to said they were told to vacate the places they rented in the wake of the 30 June deadline set by March and March for undocumented immigrants to leave the country.

Some people said they were leaving because they have been struggling to find piece work to survive.

"There is nothing for us here and there is no longer work, so I want to go home," said Sinorema.

"When I arrived, many of us had no food, but things are better now because we have received donations. We are happy that the Zimbabwean government is assisting with buses for us to go home."

Rudo Kanyuchi, a volunteer with Zimbabwe Diaspora 4ED, said she came to Thohoyandou after learning last Friday that people were camping outside the police station. He said volunteers and some local residents had been providing food, nappies, sanitary towels and other essentials while they arranged buses to take people to the Musina Repatriation Centre.

"We are appealing for more assistance, especially food, children's nappies and sanitary towels," she said.

Kanyuchi praised the local police's efforts, saying the station commander has worked closely with volunteers to ensure the families' safety.

She said some people wanted to leave due to safety concerns even though they are documented and legally in the country. She said

"I met a man from Kwekwe who had both a passport and a permit, but people misunderstood his situation and still chased him away," she said.

Requests for comment from the police and Home Affairs were unanswered at the time of publication.