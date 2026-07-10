Mozambique: Military Escort Resumed Along National Road 380

Maputo — Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) has resumed military escorts to vehicles along National Road 380 (EN380), in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The escorts cover especially the stretch connecting the locality of Silva Macua, in Ancuabe district, to the village of Macomia, where vehicles have been victim of attacks carried out by Islamist terrorists operating in Cabo Delgado since 2017.

According to sources, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the measure took effect on July 3, following reports of terrorist group movements near that stretch of road, particularly in areas of Quissanga district.

"It used to start at Silva Macua, but nowadays it begins at Moja, goes to Macomia, and continues on to Oasse. From there, people are free to travel to the town of Mocímboa da Praia as well as to Mueda", a source said.

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"The escort service is in operation from both the Macomia and Silva Macua sides. From Macomia, for instance, it departs at 6:00 a.m. and then proceeds to Mocímboa da Praia around 11:00 a.m", the source added.

Reports point out that the escort aims to enhance the safety of road users on a route considered strategic for the movement of people and goods. Passengers who regularly use the route reported that, since the operation began, they have encountered no issues regarding the conduct of the FDS personnel, describing the forces' behavior as professional and orderly.

However, travelers have expressed concern about waiting times before the escorted vehicles depart, especially on the side of the town of Silva Macua, where the queue sometimes causes delays that affect overall travel time.

However, the movements of unidentified men, believed to be terrorists, were observed on Wednesday afternoon near the village of Cagembe, about 20 kilometers from Unguia, at the junction leading to Meluco town, which is also located along the N380 highway.