Zimbabwe: Bonfire Festival Returns in Style As Thousands Brave Winter Chill

9 July 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Thousands of music fans and outdoor enthusiasts converged at Donnybrook Park on Saturday as the Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire Festival made a much-anticipated return marking the revival of one of Zimbabwe's biggest winter entertainment events after a four-year hiatus.

The festival drew large crowds who braved the cold weather to enjoy a day and night of live music, food, storytelling and outdoor activities centred around the event's signature giant bonfire.

Organised by Delta Beverages under its Zambezi Lager brand, the festival was billed as more than a music concert with organisers describing it as a celebration of Zimbabwe's outdoor lifestyle and a platform for bringing people together.

"It brings us together to enjoy Zambezi Lager and celebrate the great outdoors, music and storytelling, while building connections around the warmth of one large, unifying bonfire," the organisers said.

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The entertainment line-up featured some of Zimbabwe's leading musicians and DJs, including Takura, ExQ and Tamy Moyo who kept crowds entertained well into the early hours of Sunday.

Award-winning singer Tamy Moyo welcomed the return of the festival saying such events play an important role in supporting the country's music industry.

"The platform help the music industry of Zimbabwe grow moreso fan and artists interactions which is important," she said.

Throughout the evening, the towering bonfire remained the focal point of the festival providing warmth and creating a social gathering space as temperatures dropped.

The return of the Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire Festival comes as Zimbabwe's entertainment sector continues to recover with promoters increasingly staging large-scale lifestyle events that attract thousands of patrons.

Before its suspension four years ago, the festival had established itself as one of the country's premier winter attractions, combining live performances with outdoor experiences that appealed to music lovers, families and adventure seekers alike.

Its comeback has been welcomed by fans, many of whom described the event as a long-awaited reunion celebrating music, culture and community under the winter sky.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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