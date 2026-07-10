Kenya: No Evidence Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen Said Government Would 'Incorporate Goons' Into National Police Service

No evidence Kenya's interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said government would 'incorporate goons' into National Police Service

IN SHORT: Graphics claiming Kenya's interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said controversial groups accused of political violence would be hired into the police are circulating on social media. However, the quote is fabricated.

Graphics attributing a quote to Kenya's interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen are doing the rounds on social media in Kenya.

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In the graphics, Murkomen is quoted as saying that the government will incorporate "goons" into Kenya's National Police Service (NPS).

"We are going to incorporate goons in the National police service so that we have control over them! They are our sons and we love them, so we will give them a job of dignity. We will not call them goons anymore. We will call them service boys," the quote reads.

The NPS comprises the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

"Goons" is a politically charged term in Kenya for disenfranchised young men often exploited for political purposes, from street violence to informal security roles for the elite, as explained here.

The so-called goons are accused of infiltrating protests and political rallies, looting businesses and destroying property. Politicians from both government and opposition have frequently accused each other of sponsoring the groups.

On 3 July 2026, opposition leaders were attacked by a group accused of being goons while on a political tour of Kisii county in western Kenya.

The graphics have circulated widely, but is the quote authentic? We checked.

Fabricated quote

Africa Check has closely monitored Murkomen's press conferences and television interviews.

On 24 January, he held a press conference during which he rejected claims that the government could be sponsoring "goons" to cause chaos at political events.

"We have also noted with concern unfortunate utterances by some leaders, including from the religious society, inciting members of the public by insinuating that the government in any way supports goons and criminals," he said.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the government of Kenya does not condone or work with goons or criminals. The police are under instructions, through the policy guidance of the cabinet secretary, to decisively deal with all goons without fear or favour," he said.

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We found no evidence that Murkomen said the government would recruit or incorporate goons into the police. The quote circulating online is fabricated.