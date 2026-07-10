Zambia: FAZ Mourns Former Copper Queens Coach Bruce Mwape

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is saddened to learn of the death of former Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape.

Mwape, 67, died this morning at Nchanga South Mine Hospital in Chingola after a short illness.

FAZ President Keith Mweemba says Mwape's death is a great loss to the Zambian football family.

"The death of Coach Mwape is a huge shock to the football family and the nation as a whole. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and can only wish them God's strength at this hour," says Mweemba.

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"Everyone recognises Coach Mwape's contribution to our game especially his reign as Copper Queens coach where he took the team to unimaginable heights. He took the Copper Queens to back-to-back Olympics (Tokyo 2020&Paris 2024), WAFCON bronze in 2022 and the first ever FIFA World Cup appearance in Australia/New Zealand."

"It is a day of great loss, but Mwape leaves a great legacy."

Mweemba says FAZ will give full details in due course but indicated that secretariat is in touch with the family in Chingola.

Mwape's son Chikonde says his father suffered a suspected stroke on Tuesday last week and was later hospitalised leading to his eventual death.

Mwape was appointed Copper Queens coach in 2018 and qualified the Copper Queens to a record three WAFCON tournaments (2018, 2022 and 2024 editions).

His took Zambia to back-to-back Olympics (Tokyo 2020 & Paris 2024) and a historic FIFA World Cup in 2023.

Mwape also previously served as Under-17 Men's National Team coach in 2015.

Source: Football Association of Zambia