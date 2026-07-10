Angola: Cabinda Province's Environmental Awareness to Reach 30,000 Residents By 2027

Cabinda — The Cabinda secretary for the environment, solid waste management and community services, Nilvado Tati, assured on Tuesday (07) that the ongoing environmental preservation and conservation campaign in the province, which began in December 2025, plans to raise awareness among 30,000 residents by the end of 2027.

Speaking to the press at the end of the 6th Ordinary Meeting of the Provincial Government Council, chaired by the Governor of Cabinda, Suzana de Abreu, the environmentalist stated that the initiative is part of the project "Amigo do Ambiente, Praias Limpas, Cabinda Ecológica" (Friend of the Environment, Clean Beaches, Ecological Cabinda, respectively in english), launched in Dec 2025, which teaches practices on sustainable solid waste management.

To this end, the institution and its partners continue to promote big awareness-raising and solid waste collection campaigns on various beaches, in public squares, and within communities.

For the campaign's success, the sector relies on the participation of churches, businesses, associations linked to environmental defence, youth groups, and the general public.

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He admitted that the region's ecological component highlights all the challenges of urban and rural environmental management, with a view to building cities that are more resilient to climate challenges.

Nilvado Tati called for greater involvement of the population, especially young people, in environmental matters, ranging from cleaning public spaces to forest conservation, tree planting, addressing soil erosion, and solid waste management, among other initiatives.

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