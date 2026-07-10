Angola: Cabinda Province's Environmental Awareness to Reach 30,000 Residents By 2027

7 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The Cabinda secretary for the environment, solid waste management and community services, Nilvado Tati, assured on Tuesday (07) that the ongoing environmental preservation and conservation campaign in the province, which began in December 2025, plans to raise awareness among 30,000 residents by the end of 2027.

Speaking to the press at the end of the 6th Ordinary Meeting of the Provincial Government Council, chaired by the Governor of Cabinda, Suzana de Abreu, the environmentalist stated that the initiative is part of the project "Amigo do Ambiente, Praias Limpas, Cabinda Ecológica" (Friend of the Environment, Clean Beaches, Ecological Cabinda, respectively in english), launched in Dec 2025, which teaches practices on sustainable solid waste management.

To this end, the institution and its partners continue to promote big awareness-raising and solid waste collection campaigns on various beaches, in public squares, and within communities.

For the campaign's success, the sector relies on the participation of churches, businesses, associations linked to environmental defence, youth groups, and the general public.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He admitted that the region's ecological component highlights all the challenges of urban and rural environmental management, with a view to building cities that are more resilient to climate challenges.

Nilvado Tati called for greater involvement of the population, especially young people, in environmental matters, ranging from cleaning public spaces to forest conservation, tree planting, addressing soil erosion, and solid waste management, among other initiatives.

ING/JFC/DP/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.