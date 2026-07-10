Ethiopia Launches Regional Forensic Science Scholarship Honouring IGAD Chief Workneh Gebeyehu

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has launched a landmark regional scholarship programme in forensic science named after the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu.

The move aimed at strengthening scientific criminal investigations, advancing justice systems and enhancing regional security cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

The Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu Scholarship Programme in Forensic Science, established by the Ethiopian Federal Police (EFP), was officially inaugurated at the Crime Investigation Academy of the Ethiopian Police University in Sandafa.

The initiative will provide advanced education and practical forensic training to outstanding students from IGAD member states, helping build a new generation of forensic scientists and law enforcement professionals.

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According to the Ethiopian Federal Police, the scholarship recognizes Dr. Workneh's distinguished public service and his sustained contribution to regional integration, peace and institutional cooperation throughout the IGAD region.

"Recognizing Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu's unwavering commitment to regional integration and his dedicated service to the peoples of the IGAD region, the Ethiopian Federal Police has established the Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu Scholarship Programme in Forensic Science," the EFP said in a statement.

The programme seeks to cultivate future forensic specialists and criminal justice professionals who embody the values of public service, integrity, innovation and perseverance that have defined Dr. Workneh's career.

Designed to address growing demand for forensic expertise, the scholarship will offer comprehensive academic training, hands-on laboratory experience and professional placements for talented students pursuing careers in forensic science and law enforcement.

The initiative is expected to enhance investigative capacity, improve evidence-based policing and strengthen judicial institutions across the region.

Speaking during the inauguration, Workneh expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing the scholarship as an investment in justice and public trust.

"Investing in forensic science is investing in justice. It protects victims, strengthens prosecutions and builds public confidence in law enforcement," he said.

He called for the programme to prioritize merit, gender equality and geographic inclusiveness while encouraging sustained investment to ensure its long-term impact.

The Ethiopian Federal Police said the scholarship combines academic excellence with practical training through accredited forensic laboratories, courtroom skills development and mentorship by experienced investigators.

Graduates are expected to play a critical role in strengthening forensic services and modernizing criminal investigations in their respective countries.

Officials added that the programme will promote the adoption of advanced forensic technologies, including DNA analysis and digital forensics, while fostering collaboration among universities, law enforcement agencies and international forensic institutions.

The EFP also pledged to ensure transparency through an open and merit-based selection process overseen by an independent advisory mechanism involving academia, the judiciary, civil society and development partners.

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The first intake of scholarship recipients is expected to begin following the opening of applications next month, with opportunities available at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Since assuming office as IGAD Executive Secretary in 2019, Workneh has led regional initiatives focused on peacebuilding, security, economic integration and cross-border cooperation among the bloc's eight member states.

Prior to joining IGAD, he served as Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Transport, holding several senior leadership positions throughout his public service career.

The scholarship is widely seen as a significant step toward building regional expertise in forensic science, reinforcing the rule of law and deepening security cooperation among IGAD member states as they confront increasingly sophisticated forms of transnational crime.