Ethiopia Reinforces Global Human Rights Role At 62nd UN Human Rights Council Session

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has concluded a strong and active participation in the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC62).

The East African nation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights through constructive dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and principled international engagement.

The session, held at the United Nations Office in Geneva from 15 June to 8 July 2026, provided Ethiopia with a key platform to contribute to global human rights deliberations while demonstrating its growing leadership within the Council.

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Serving simultaneously as a Member of the Human Rights Council, a Member of the HRC Bureau, and Vice-President of the Council, Ethiopia played a prominent role throughout the session by chairing high-level meetings, participating in the Bureau's decision-making processes, and helping steer the Council's work on major human rights issues.

The Ethiopian delegation delivered national statements, took an active role in negotiations on draft resolutions, and closely coordinated with the African Group, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Like-Minded Group of Countries to advance common positions on key human rights priorities.

Reflecting its broad engagement, Ethiopia also participated in more than 30 interactive dialogues and five high-level panel discussions, contributing to deliberations on a wide range of thematic and country-specific human rights issues.

Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations, Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew, highlighted the country's ongoing progress in democratic governance, peacebuilding, transitional justice, and the promotion and protection of human rights.

The ambassador reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to implementing the recommendations it accepted under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

He also reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening the rule of law, expanding civic space, advancing sustainable development, and maintaining constructive engagement with the Human Rights Council, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and all UN member states.

Ethiopia said its participation at HRC62 underscores the country's continued commitment to multilateralism and its determination to contribute meaningfully to global efforts.