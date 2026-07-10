Ethiopian Federal Police, IGAD Forge Strategic Partnership to Cement Regional Security

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Federal Police and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) signed a landmark MoU aimed at deepening regional security cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Sandafa, on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael and IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Commissioner General Demelash said the partnership marks a significant step toward reinforcing regional peace and security.

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Demelash noted that the agreement would enable Ethiopia to share the expertise and institutional experience gained through its recent police reforms with fellow IGAD member states.

He stated that the agreement places the long-established Ethiopian Police University at the center of regional capacity-building efforts, providing specialized training, research, and joint academic programs for law enforcement personnel across the region.

"The primary objective of this partnership is to promote regional peace and security by strengthening the professional capacity of law enforcement institutions through training, research, and collaborative studies," he said.

According to the Commissioner General, the MoU also establishes a framework for enhanced institutional cooperation and community policing.

Demelash expressed hope that the agreement would enhance collaborative research and intelligence-sharing to better address terrorism, organized crime, and other cross-border security challenges.

On his part, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu hailed the Ethiopian Federal Police for its ongoing institutional transformation.

He described the agreement as a major milestone in advancing regional integration through enhanced security cooperation.

"This partnership will provide law enforcement officers across the IGAD region with access to world-class forensic training, marking a strategic shift toward utilizing regional expertise to strengthen our collective security frameworks," he said.

Workneh added that investing in regional knowledge, professional training, and institutional collaboration is essential to addressing the increasingly complex security challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

The President of the Ethiopian Police University, Tamrat Mulugeta, said the agreement will significantly enhance the professional capacity of regional security institutions by facilitating joint training programs, collaborative research, and the modernization of information-sharing systems.

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The partnership is expected to strengthen cooperation among IGAD member states, improve institutional resilience, and support coordinated responses to emerging security challenges, reinforcing regional efforts to promote lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development.