South Africa: Embassy Visit, Event-Snooping - South Africa 'Spy' Portia Anyamba's Secret U.S. Reports for Cash

Former SA Air Force brigadier general Portia 'Posh' Anyamba, who has been sentenced to jail in the United States for being a foreign agent for South Africa, was apparently paid to go to events and secretly report back to officials from this country. These and other accusations and admissions are contained in a plea agreement.

Portia "Posh" Anyamba apparently admitted to authorities in the United States (US) that a South African State Security Agency official gave her a laptop and that she was following that individual's instructions - in exchange for cash payments.

These and other details are contained in her plea agreement.

Daily Maverick reported on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, that Anyamba, a retired SA Air Force brigadier general, was fined and sentenced to six months in jail in the US last month after pleading guilty to acting as an agent for South Africa and to submitting false information in an application for US security clearance.

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FOR CONTEXT US jails former SA Air Force general for being a 'secret foreign agent' July 8, 2026 Anyamba also tried to conceal that she had been in contact with a State Security Agency (SSA) official linked to South Africa's embassy in Washington, DC.

This official is identified in court documents as IO-1. It is unclear what has happened to the official.

Daily Maverick approached two government spokespersons for comment on the case, but as of Thursday afternoon, none was forthcoming.

'Paid to attend public functions'

Anyamba, who is originally from Johannesburg and whose surname...