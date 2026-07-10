Tanzania: Water Experts Sharpen Skills to Safeguard Reservoir Quality

DODOMA: WATER experts have been equipped with specialised skills to monitor and protect the quality of water in small reservoirs, a move aimed at securing safe and sustainable supplies for livestock, irrigation, and domestic use across the country.

Information made available to this journalist by the Ministry of Water indicated that the training focuses on strengthening the design, management, and long-term sustainability of small dams and informal water sources through innovative technologies and community-based management approaches.

According to the ministry, the programme supports the implementation of the National Water Policy 2002 (2025 Edition), which seeks to expand access to safe and reliable water services, particularly in rural areas, while supporting the government's target of providing formal water infrastructure to all remaining villages by 2030.

The ministry further noted that the initiative is being implemented through collaboration between the government, local and international research institutions, and civil society organisations.

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The training, held in Dodoma, is facilitated by water quality specialist Prof Kenneth Irvine of the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in the Netherlands.

It is being said that small reservoirs and dams serve as important water sources in many rural and semi-arid regions of Tanzania, particularly for livestock watering and small-scale irrigation.

However, many of such reservoirs face increasing threats. Runoff from farmland carries nutrients and sediments, while livestock waste and poor land management around catchments often lead to high turbidity, algal blooms, and declining water quality.

Erratic rainfall linked to climate variability further worsens the situation by causing rapid sedimentation and fluctuations in water levels.

Therefore, the specialised training equips water experts with practical skills in water quality assessment, reservoir monitoring, improved design techniques and community-based management approaches.

On the other hand, water experts believe that strengthening local capacity will help protect such vital resources, reduce health and productivity risks, and support the goals of the national water policy for sustainable water services and expanded access to rural villages by 2030.