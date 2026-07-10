Angolan Vice-President Discusses Ratification of Convention Against Violence Towards Women

Luanda — Angolan Vice-President Esperança da Costa received a delegation from the African Union (AU) in Luanda on Thursday--participants in the 2nd International Women's Forum for Peace and Democracy--to discuss the ratification of the African Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace, and Security, Liberata Mulamula, called on Angola to become the first country to ratify the legal instrument adopted by the continental organization.

According to the official, the convention strengthens victim protection, holds perpetrators of violence accountable, and intensifies the fight against impunity across the African continent.

Liberata Mulamula noted that African Union Heads of State and Government signed the convention during Angola's rotating presidency of the organization, a role held by President João Lourenço until February 2026.

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She added that the instrument establishes measures to prevent and combat violence against women and girls, as well as mechanisms to protect survivors and hold aggressors accountable.

On this occasion, she praised the role of President João Lourenço, stating that, in addition to being the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, the organization recognizes him as a Champion of Positive Masculinity.

The Special Envoy also highlighted Angola's progress in promoting women's participation in decision-making roles and expressed satisfaction with the high number of women in leadership positions within the public administration.

She further expressed gratitude to the Angolan government for its support in hosting the 2nd International Women's Forum for Peace and Democracy, which is taking place in Luanda under the theme "Transforming Africa: Empowering Women in Leadership for Peace and the Continent's Inclusive Growth." FMA/ART/DOJ