South Africa: Tshwane City Manager Suspension a Disgrace, Won Through Vote-Rigging

9 July 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Ald Cilliers Brink - DA Tshwane Mayoral Candidate

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns today's unlawful suspension of Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler.

Mr Mettler was suspended by the coalition of corruption after it unlawfully passed a baseless report brought by ActionSA Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya.

The DA is consulting our legal team on the events that unfolded in Council and will present a way forward tomorrow.

The EFF proposal to suspend Mr Mettler was in fact defeated on the votes cast.

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However, after the votes had been cast, and counted, the Speaker arbitrarily deducted 13 votes from various parties, including the DA, reversing the outcome and paving the way for Mr Mettler's suspension.

By hook or by crook, through whatever sham process, the ANC-led coalition of corruption was determined to get Mettler suspended - even when the votes went against them.

It is outrageous that democratically elected public representatives, chosen by the residents of Tshwane to represent them in Council, were denied their constitutional right for their votes to count in one of the most important votes before the Council.

By excluding these councillors, the Speaker effectively disenfranchised the thousands of residents they represent.

The Speaker has failed to provide any lawful basis or reconciliation for deducting these votes.

The DA believes today's proceedings were a sham and fundamentally flawed

We have placed our serious objection on record.

Read the original article on DA.

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