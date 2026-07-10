Namibia: Expired Board Terms Plunge Sports Commission Into Limbo

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) is facing uncertainty after the contracts of four commissioners expired on 30 June.

Questions now emerge about the legality of the board's authority, including access to the commission's banking systems.

The affected commissioners are Turky Ndashiiva, Sina Tlabanello, Paul Nanyeni and Cilas Wilders.

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Their departure leaves the commission operating with the remaining members, whose terms are still active and will expire in December. They are chairperson Dominic Le Roux, Hilja Katshuna, John Grafft Ndungaua and Immanuel Hawanga.

The terms of the active board members expire in December. The ninth commissioner, Patrick Xoagub, who came through Namibia School Sport Union and also served as vice chairperson, was relieved of his duties early this year following his resignation from the teaching profession.

Concerns have now been raised about the impact of the expired contracts on the commission's administrative operations, particularly regarding board members who hold authorisation codes and access responsibilities for the NSC bank accounts.

Questions are being asked about whether former commissioners, whose terms have lapsed should continue to have any authority over financial transactions or approvals involving the Commission, and whether the necessary changes have been communicated to the relevant banking institutions.

The issue adds another layer of uncertainty as the Commission awaits clarity on the appointment of new members and the status of those whose terms have expired.

The expiry of the terms has prompted at least three national sports federations to write to Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Sanet Steenkamp, seeking clarity on when the appointment process for new commissioners will begin.

Commissioners' terms

In a letter, the federation noted that the terms of the five commissioners nominated by recognised national sports bodies and national umbrella sports bodies expired on 30 June.

"We respectfully note that the term of office of the five commissioners nominated by the recognised national sports bodies and national umbrella sports bodies expired on 30 June," the letter stated.

The federation further referred to Section 4(3) of the Namibia Sports Act, which sets out the process the minister must follow when appointing commissioners.

"For the purposes of appointment of persons as members, the minister must invite the bodies referred to in subsection (1) in writing to nominate persons within a specified period," the letter stated.

The federation argued that, while the minister had the authority to extend the commissioners' terms before their expiry, no such extension had been communicated or implemented.

"In our respectful view, now that the terms have expired, any temporary or permanent appointments should be made in accordance with the Namibia Sports Act," the letter continued.

The federation has, therefore, requested the minister to formally invite recognised sports bodies to submit nominations for

new representatives in line with the legislation.

"We, therefore, respectfully request Your Honour to invite the recognised sports bodies to nominate their representatives in accordance with Section 4(3) of the Act," the letter read.

Former commissioners

Meanwhile, concerns have also emerged regarding the possible continued involvement of former commissioners in official sporting activities after their contracts expire.

A source alleged that the minister had indicated an intention to extend the terms of some commissioners, including Ndashiiva, before their expiry.

The source questioned Ndashiiva's reported inclusion in Namibia's delegation to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, asking who would be responsible for her participation and in what capacity she would attend now that her term as commissioner had ended.

"Ndashiiva is part of the Commonwealth Games delegation to Glasgow. Who is footing the bill, and in what capacity is she going there? She is no longer a commissioner," the source questioned.

Ndashiiva referred all questions to the ministry. This publication has sent questions to the sport ministry seeking clarification on when the new appointments will be made, whether any extensions were granted, the status of former commissioners, and whether changes have been made to banking authorisations following the expiry of their terms. Under the Namibia Sports Act, the NSC comprises nine members appointed by the minister.

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The structure includes representatives nominated by various recognised sports bodies, including one from the national umbrella sports body for schools, one from tertiary institutions, one from national sports bodies, one representing people with disabilities and one representing women in sport, as well as four members nominated directly by the Ministry.

The Act further provides that nominated members must be appointed through a formal process in which the minister invites the relevant bodies in writing to submit names within a specified period.

If nominations are not received within the given timeframe, the minister may appoint persons as deemed appropriate.

The minister is also responsible for appointing one of the commissioners as chairperson of the commission.

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