Namibia: Economic Barriers Hinder Youth Parenthood - UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Demographic Futures Survey 2026, which surveyed 108 000 young people across 73 countries, indicates that young adults still aspire to marriage and parenthood.

This was revealed on Tuesday during the launch of the global findings and report of the Demographic Futures Survey in New York.

This initiative aims to enhance understanding of how young people make decisions regarding partnerships, childbearing, and their overall life paths, including the factors influencing their reproductive choices.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The event engaged policymakers, researchers, development partners, and youth representatives to discuss the implications of the findings and identify actionable strategies to help individuals achieve their partnership, reproductive, and broader life goals.

UNFPA in a statement yesterday highlighted that financial, employment, and housing insecurities are the primary barriers hindering young people from starting families.

"These findings come as fertility rates are falling across much of the world, intensifying debate about how governments should respond to demographic change.

A majority of respondents want to find a partner, get married, and have children. Marriage is cited as the ideal for two-thirds of all respondents, and a small minority of people say they want to have no children," it said.

The report indicated that the top factors influencing young adults' readiness for parenthood are financial security (88% of respondents), stable employment (87%), and emotional readiness (85%).

UNFPA Executive Director at the launch, Diene Keita, emphasised that demographic shifts reflect individual life choices impacted by global realities, not just statistics.

"Young people carry an inspiring sense of hope and a clear vision for their families and futures.

When we break down financial barriers and support their agency, they can make the choices that are right for them. By investing in their dreams today, we are building a more resilient and thriving tomorrow," she stated.

The launch event, backed by the governments of Japan and the Republic of Korea, along with the Gates Foundation, highlighted the necessity for a change in countries' population policy approaches.

Ambassador Yamazaki Kazuyuki, Japan's Permanent Representative to the UN, stressed that policies should evolve from traditional "incentives" to eliminating social and economic barriers that hinder individuals from reaching their personal goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Nampa