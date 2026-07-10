Malawi: Bangula University 'Not Abandoned', Msaka Tells Parliament - but Construction Still Years Away

9 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka has moved to reassure Parliament that plans to establish Bangula University in Nsanje have not been shelved, insisting the long-delayed project remains on the government's agenda.

Msaka told the House that construction of Mombera University is currently underway, and will be completed before work begins on either Bangula University or the University of Nkhotakota -- the two other institutions still awaiting groundbreaking.

The minister was responding to Nsanje Lalanje MP Abdul Karim, who pressed government for an update on the university, first announced in the ruling party's 2019 campaign manifesto but yet to see any construction on the ground.

Msaka's assurance leaves Nsanje residents facing an uncertain wait, with no firm timeline given for when construction might actually begin once Mombera University is complete.

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