Malawi Police Arrest Suspect Over Killing of Blantyre Doctor

9 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawian police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the murder of Atughanile Chomo, a 28-year-old medical doctor found dead at her home in Blantyre on Tuesday.

The suspect, named by police as Macmillan Mvevula, was detained following an intelligence-led operation carried out by detectives from the Blantyre Criminal Investigations Department, according to Alfred Chimthere, deputy national police spokesperson.

Investigators have recovered a Redmi mobile phone believed to belong to Dr Chomo.

Mr Mvevula is from Mtika Village, Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa, in Thyolo District.

Police have not yet disclosed a motive or clarified the nature of any relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation into Dr Chomo's death is ongoing.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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