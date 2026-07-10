Malawi Police Arrest Suspect Over Killing of Blantyre Doctor

Malawian police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the murder of Atughanile Chomo, a 28-year-old medical doctor found dead at her home in Blantyre on Tuesday.

The suspect, named by police as Macmillan Mvevula, was detained following an intelligence-led operation carried out by detectives from the Blantyre Criminal Investigations Department, according to Alfred Chimthere, deputy national police spokesperson.

Investigators have recovered a Redmi mobile phone believed to belong to Dr Chomo.

Mr Mvevula is from Mtika Village, Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa, in Thyolo District.

Police have not yet disclosed a motive or clarified the nature of any relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation into Dr Chomo's death is ongoing.