Namibia: Khomas Police Dismiss Fuel Shortage Claims

The Namibian Police have dismissed allegations that a fuel shortage disrupted operations in the Khomas region.

Khomas regional commander commissioner Johanna Ngondo told The Namibian yesterday that only the Wanaheda and Windhoek police stations ran out of petrol, while diesel remained available.

She added that the affected stations were refilled yesterday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We do have fuel in other parts of the Khomas region, including Otjomuise and Dordabis. The only areas where the fuel was depleted were the Wanaheda and Windhoek police stations. However, as we speak, they have refuelled these tanks.

"Those areas also have diesel, so if petrol is not available, we can always use our diesel vehicles and other means. Remember, not all cases require vehicles," she said.

This comes after The Namibian received complaints from sources who said the police were unable to perform their duties due to the shortage.

Ngondo said the police had been waiting for a request to be approved at police headquarters, but that the process had now been finalised.

"Each police station is allocated a fuel quota.

"Once that allocation is exhausted, a request is submitted to the police national headquarters for additional fuel.

"If that request has not yet been approved, it may create the impression that officers do not want to attend to cases because there is no fuel,

"However, that is not the case, and it should not be used as a reason for failing to deliver services," she said.

According to Ngondo, no complaints were launched regarding the shortage and police officers were able to perform their duties without disruptions.

"If we have fuel available at another station, we make alternative arrangements so that officers can continue attending to their duties," she said.

She encouraged police officers not to take advantage of the situation and perform their duties.

"There have been no complaints from the public, and the public should be at ease. It is some of our members who are trying to be naughty, and some members simply do not want to work.

"All services are being provided to the public, and we are able to perform our duties," she said.