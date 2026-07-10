Uganda: We Shall Not Tolerate Agents of Foreign Interests, Gen Muhoozi Tells New UPDF Recruits

KAWEWETA -- Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) will not allow foreign interests to undermine Uganda's sovereignty, warning that the military remains vigilant against individuals he accused of working against the country's development.

Gen Muhoozi made the remarks on Thursday during the pass-out ceremony of more than 10,000 UPDF recruits at the Kaweweta Basic Military Training School.

The ceremony was presided over by President Yoweri Museveni, who inspected the parade before the recruits were formally passed out after completing months of basic military training.

The graduation comes as the UPDF continues to expand its manpower while maintaining its role in national security, regional peace support operations and counter-terrorism efforts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing the recruits and invited guests, Gen Muhoozi said Uganda remains peaceful and secure but cautioned that the country still faces threats from what he described as external interests operating through local collaborators.

"I wish to reassure and inform the country that Uganda is peaceful, secure, and thriving; however, what is also true is that we have to deal with the fifth column of neocolonialist sympathizers and agents of foreign interests who are intent on sabotaging our national independence and development," he said.

He added that the military was aware of what he termed attempts to destabilise the country and would continue to respond to such threats.

"We are very aware of the insidious machinations of negative elements against our country, but the good news is that we will not permit their shenanigans," Gen Muhoozi said.

The Chief of Defence Forces said the army would not tolerate individuals whom he accused of advancing foreign interests at the expense of Uganda's progress.

"We can't and shall not tolerate agents of foreign interests who secretly work to undermine the country's progress. We will never allow agents of foreign interest to demoralize and demobilize the patriotic and nationalistic spirit of Ugandans," he said.

He added that Uganda would continue to determine its own path without external interference.

Gen Muhoozi also linked national security to the country's economic transformation agenda, saying the UPDF would continue supporting government efforts to achieve its development goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With the new group of leaders in Cabinet and Parliament, we are quite optimistic that Uganda is firmly on track to achieve its target of a US$500 billion economy by 2040. As the UPDF, we will do our part to achieve this goal," he said.

His remarks come months after the conclusion of the 2026 General Election, which ushered in a new Parliament and Cabinet.

The government has consistently maintained that sustained peace, stability and security are essential to achieving Uganda's long-term development agenda, with the UPDF expected to play a central role in safeguarding national interests while supporting socio-economic transformation.