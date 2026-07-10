Rwanda: $8bn Recorded in Private Investment Commitments Since 2024, PM Tells Parliament

Rwanda has registered nearly $8 billion (approx. Rwf11.7 trillion) in private investment commitments since 2024, with the projects expected to create about 118,000 jobs, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva told Parliament on Thursday, July 9.

Nsengiyumva said this as he presented the government's activities under the theme, "Strengthening Rwanda's Resilience to Internal and External Shocks." He said the investments are intended to boost domestic production and increase exports.

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The Prime Minister noted that Rwanda's economy grew by 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, up from 9.4 per cent in 2025, driven by growth in services, industry and agriculture.

The expansion has also helped create more than 240,000 jobs since the first quarter of last year, bringing the country close to its annual target of creating 250,000 jobs under NST2.

"The economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite the challenges we face," Nsengiyumva said.

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He also said trade deficit narrowed by 13.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, falling to $633 million from $734 million during the same period last year.

According to the Prime Minister, the improvement was driven by a 42 per cent increase in exports, which outpaced the 11.7 per cent growth in imports. He added that strong trade performance, alongside reforms in the domestic foreign exchange market, helped keep the Rwandan franc relatively stable.

Despite the positive economic indicators, Nsengiyumva said the country continues to grapple with the effects of global conflicts, climate change, pandemics and rising prices of imported goods.

"Although our economy remains strong, it continues to face challenges originating both within and outside the country," he said.

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He noted that fertilisers, food, industrial inputs and construction materials have all become more expensive due to global market pressures, affecting businesses and households.

"Despite the rising cost of living, Rwandans have continued to work hard and cooperate with the government in addressing these challenges. We thank them very much," he said.

MP Pie Nizeyimana said the continued depreciation of the Rwandan franc contradicts the government's assertion that the currency remains stable.

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He noted that the exchange rate has risen from about Rwf900 per US dollar around five years ago to roughly Rwf1,460 today, making imported goods more expensive for consumers and businesses.

In response, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva said the government will continue implementing measures to maintain the stability of the Rwandan franc, particularly by increasing exports and strengthening domestic production to ease pressure on the exchange rate.