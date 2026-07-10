Rwanda: Illicit Alcohol Linked to Over 40 Deaths in Six Months, Health Minister Says

At least 44 people have died after consuming illicit alcoholic drinks between January and June this year, Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana has said, describing the problem as an "epidemic" requiring urgent action.

According to Nsanzimana, many victims were healthy before consuming illicit brews or substandard locally made alcoholic drinks but later developed complications including blindness, illness and, in some cases, death.

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"We are also seeing what amounts to poisoning because some manufacturers mix substances such as crushed bricks, solvents and methanol into these drinks. These chemicals damage the brain, the eyes and various other parts of the body," the Minister told Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) on July 8.

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According to the 2025 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS) released in June, one in two men (50 per cent) and nearly one in five women (18 per cent) aged 15-49 reported consuming alcohol in the month before the survey.

The survey also found that alcohol consumption increases with age, reaching more than 60 per cent among men in their early 30s and peaking at 64.8 per cent among men aged 40-44.

"The data shows that alcohol consumption is a problem in three ways. First, there is excessive drinking. Second, there is the consumption of substandard alcohol. Alcohol is widely consumed, and we know it destroys lives," he said.

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He added some producers deliberately mix dangerous substances into alcohol and sell them under different names, putting consumers at risk.

"There is one type of alcohol called Icyuma 'metal', implying that it cuts through the stomach. Another is called Yewe Muntu 'hey you/ you there', because it can leave a person blind by damaging the optic nerve. Others are known as Dunda Ubwonko 'shake the brain."

The minister said people involved in producing and selling such drinks should be treated as criminals.

"These are drugs. They cause kidney failure, mental disorders, and leave people who were once self-reliant reduced to begging."

To address harmful alcohol consumption, the Ministry of Health has promoted "Tunywe-less" campaign, encouraging people to reduce alcohol intake.

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"No single ministry or institution can solve the problem of dangerous alcohol on its own. It is everyone's responsibility," Nsanzimana said.

He urged local authorities, health officials, security agencies and citizens to work together to identify and stop those producing unsafe drinks.

Although districts including Bugesera, Rwamagana and Kayonza have recorded higher numbers of cases, the minister said the problem exists across the country.

He warned citizens against consuming alcohol and other products prepared in unhygienic conditions, saying the risks can be life-threatening.

"Although government institutions are doing their part, we need the cooperation of citizens. People should avoid illicit alcohol and any food or drinks prepared under unhygienic conditions."