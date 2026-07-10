Uganda: New MPs Given Deadline to Declare Wealth Details to IGG

The Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, has directed newly elected Members of Parliament who did not declare their income, assets and liabilities in 2025 to urgently submit the required information to the Inspectorate of Government.

In an internal memo dated July 9, 2026, addressed to Members of Parliament, Kasaija reminded legislators of their obligations under the Leadership Code Act, Cap 33, 2002, which requires leaders to declare their wealth within three months of assuming office and thereafter every two years during the month of March.

"Section 4(2) of the Leadership Code Act Cap 33, 2002 requires leaders to declare their income, assets and liabilities to the Inspector General of Government within three months after becoming a leader, and thereafter every two years, during the month of March. Section 63 of the Act prescribes penalties for any breaches, including failure to declare," Mwesige stated.

The Clerk clarified that all Members of Parliament are classified as "leaders" under the law and are therefore required to comply with the declaration requirements.

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"Section 2 of the Leadership Code Act Cap 33 defines a leader as a person holding or acting in any of the offices specified in the Second Schedule of the Act. All Members of Parliament are leaders in accordance with paragraph 7 of the Second Schedule," he said.

Mwesige explained that the directive specifically applies to MPs who were not previously leaders and therefore did not submit declarations in 2025.

He added that the information requested is mandatory for updating the Inspectorate of Government's database.

"All the above data is mandatory for the database of the Inspectorate of Government," Mwesige said.

The memo was copied to the Speaker of Parliament and the Deputy Speaker.