Rwanda, Egypt Sign Agreement On Cooperation in AI, Digital Technology

Rwanda and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

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The agreement was signed on Thursday, July 9, by the Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, and Egypt's Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for International Affairs, Rafaat Hendy, on the sidelines of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland.

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According to the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, the partnership is designed to strengthen collaboration in areas that are increasingly shaping Africa's digital future.

"The MoU advances collaboration on responsible AI, digital government, innovation, and skills development for Africa's digital future," the ministry said.

The agreement is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, institutional collaboration and capacity building, while accelerating the adoption of emerging digital technologies in both countries.

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For Rwanda, the partnership reinforces its ambition to become a regional hub for technology and innovation through continued investment in digital public services and emerging technologies.

Egypt has also prioritised digital transformation by expanding ICT infrastructure, e-government services and the application of artificial intelligence across key sectors.

The agreement was signed as ministers, technology leaders, development partners and innovators from across the world gathered for the annual forum, which runs from July 6 to 10.

Organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and co-hosted by Switzerland, the forum provides a global platform for countries to shape digital policies, forge partnerships and explore solutions to emerging technological challenges.

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This year's discussions focused on artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, connectivity and digital inclusion, with participants exchanging experiences on how digital technologies can drive sustainable development.