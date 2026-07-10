South Africa: Madlanga Commission Granted Reporting Deadline Extension

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the reporting deadline of the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, known as the Madlanga Commission.

The Commission will now submit its final report on Monday, 16 November 2026, instead of the end of August.

"The extension granted by the President sets an evidence deadline of Friday, 2 October 2026, and a reporting deadline of Monday, 16 November 2026, to enable the Commission to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings to date.

"The extension allows the Commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed in its terms of reference. Without an extension, the Commission will have to leave large parts of its work unfinished," the Presidency explained in a statement.

The Commission was established to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025 relating to criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Two interim reports have already been submitted to President Ramaphosa.

"President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by Commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up testimony emerging from Commission hearings," the statement read.