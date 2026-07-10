South Africa: International Firearm Destruction Day - SAPS Destroys Over 11,000 Firearms

Police Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo on Thursday led the destruction of 11 859 firearms and firearm parts as the South African Police Service (SAPS) marked International Firearm Destruction Day, a United Nations campaign observed annually on 9 July.

The destruction process included 9 596 handguns, 1 102 rifles, 798 shotguns, 33 combination firearms and 330 firearm parts, bringing the total number of firearms destroyed by SAPS over the past seven years to 317 811.

The Deputy Minister Boshielo was joined by the Divisional Commissioner for Visible Policing and Operations, Lieutenant General Maropeng Mamotheti, the Sedibeng District Commissioner, Major General Nkhensani Mukhwevho, the Acting Component Head for Firearm, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods, Brigadier Nonhlanhla Sikhakhane and the Section Head for Firearm Compliance and Enforcement, Brigadier (Dr) Simon Bopape.

The majority of the destroyed firearms were confiscated during various policing operations, including Operation Shanela.

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Of those destroyed, 157 firearms were linked to finalised cases involving crimes committed against women and children, while three firearms were linked to cash-in-transit robberies. Other firearms were voluntarily surrendered or handed in during firearm amnesty periods.

The provincial breakdown of firearms destroyed is as follows:

- Gauteng: 3 863

- KwaZulu-Natal: 2 047

- Western Cape: 2 037

- Eastern Cape: 1 500

- Free State: 800

- Mpumalanga: 500

- Northern Cape: 419

- Limpopo: 371

- North West: 322

In addition to these firearms, SAPS also destroyed 4 089 blank guns, airguns and homemade firearms as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate both conventional and improvised weapons from circulation.

Although often regarded as less lethal, these weapons can be modified to fire live ammunition and are frequently used in the commission of crime.

Boshielo said the destruction of firearms forfeited to the State ensures they can never re-enter circulation and reflects government's unwavering commitment to reducing violent crime.

"It is pleasing to note that we are also destroying firearms today that were used in incidents of gender-based violence. Firearms are destroying our families and our communities. Today's destruction demonstrates government's commitment to detecting and permanently removing illegal firearms and ammunition from our country," she said.

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The SAPS continues to seize no fewer than 100 illegal firearms every week through tracing operations, stop-and-searches and targeted crime-combating initiatives. During last week's nationwide Shanela II operations alone, police confiscated 121 unlicensed firearms and 2 584 rounds of ammunition.

All firearms destroyed were audited and subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether they had been used in the commission of other crimes, including firearms surrendered during amnesty periods.