South Sudan: TSC President Congratulates South Sudan's President On Independence Anniversary

9 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, July 9, 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Thursday sent a congratulatory cable to his South Sudanese counterpart, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, on the anniversary of South Sudan's Independence.

In his cable, Al-Burhan said: "As your country celebrates the glorious anniversary of its Independence, I am delighted, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Sudanese people, to extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of South Sudan, and for your continued good health and happiness."

The TSC President praised the deep and enduring bonds of brotherhood between the peoples of Sudan and South Sudan, reaffirming his commitment to continuing joint efforts to strengthen the distinguished ties of cooperation and further advance bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Read the original article on SNA.

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