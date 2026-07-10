Nigeria: Govt's Reforms Repositioning Nigeria for Economic Growth - Information Minister

The Federal Government says its reforms are repositioning Nigeria as a leading destination for investment, innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks in an exclusive interview published on July 8 by Impact Reports, a publication of the Los Angeles Times, focused on global development, business, investment and public policy.

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"The bold reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu are repositioning Nigeria as a leading destination for investment, innovation and sustainable economic growth."

According to Idris, the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange have restored confidence in Nigeria's economic direction.

"President Tinubu took difficult but necessary decisions in the national interest to secure Nigeria's long-term future.

"These reforms are creating the fiscal space needed to invest in other priority sectors while positioning the country for sustainable growth," he said.

He noted that the reforms were already producing measurable results, including improved revenues for the three tiers of government, stronger external reserves, enhanced macroeconomic stability and growing investor confidence.

Idris highlighted the administration's investment in infrastructure, alongside interventions in transportation, energy, agriculture, healthcare, education and the digital economy.

He also pointed to initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Programme.

The minister said Nigeria is diversifying its economy beyond oil by expanding opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, technology, manufacturing and the creative industries.

"The narrative about Nigeria today is one of reform, resilience and opportunity. Beyond being Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria is emerging as a hub for innovation, technology, creativity and enterprise, driven largely by one of the youngest populations in the world."

He explained that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is supporting the government's development agenda through strategic communication that promotes national unity, civic responsibility and confidence in public institutions.

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"Our responsibility is to communicate Nigeria's progress through facts and measurable outcomes. Investors respond to credibility, consistency and transparency." Idris stated.

Looking ahead, he said Nigeria would use the 2026 World Public Relations Forum to project a modern, forward-looking national image.

He added that the forum would also showcase the technology ecosystem, creative industry, and leadership in information integrity through the UNESCO Category 2 International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), established in Abuja.

The interview, published by Impact Reports, a publication of the Los Angeles Times, examines Nigeria's ongoing economic transformation, investment prospects, strategic communications, public diplomacy, and the country's long-term development vision under President Tinubu's administration.