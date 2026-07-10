Somalia's President Inaugurates Upgraded Presidential Guard Headquarters

Mogadishu, July 9 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday inaugurated a newly rebuilt and modernized headquarters for the 77th Brigade of the Somali National Army, the unit responsible for protecting the presidency and senior state officials.

The president toured the renovated facilities, which include the brigade's command offices, unit headquarters, a hospital, a detention facility and a mosque, according to the presidency.

Mohamud praised the reconstruction project, saying the upgraded infrastructure would improve the brigade's operational capacity and the services it provides.

During the visit, the president also paid tribute to officers and soldiers from the 77th Brigade who were killed in military operations against Al-Shabaab. He visited a mosque within the brigade's headquarters named after Mohamed Hayle, a soldier who died fighting the Islamist militant group, describing the dedication as a symbol of the nation's respect for those who sacrificed their lives in defence of Somalia.

The president commended the brigade for its role in securing the presidential palace and protecting senior government officials, saying it had effectively carried out the responsibilities after taking over the duties from the African Union's former ATMIS peacekeeping mission, which had previously been responsible for safeguarding those facilities.