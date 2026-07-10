South Africa: Ekurhuleni Bosses Dodge Jail With R50,000 Bail

Julius Mkhwanazi and Kemi Behari paid R50,000 bail in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Thursday to escape immediate jail time.

Prosecutors say officials used R600,000 in salary increases to protect the suspended metro police boss from facing internal misconduct charges.

Two suspended Ekurhuleni city bosses will sleep at home after paying R50,000 bail in a major corruption case.

Metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and legal head Kemi Behari appeared in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Prosecutors charged them with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Two other accused people did not go home. Former city manager Imogen Mashazi and former human resources head Linda Gxasheka remain in jail. The court put off their bail requests until Friday while police check where they live.

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Gxasheka's lawyer pushed the court to act quickly. The lawyer told the magistrate that Gxasheka has a four year old child. Mashazi's lawyer said police could check her address overnight.

Mkhwanazi is already facing trouble elsewhere. He is out on R30,000 bail in a different criminal case involving Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

The Thursday court appearances come from the Madlanga Commission. The commission is looking into corruption and abuse of power among top municipal and police officials.

The commission heard that the city delayed disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi for years. Former employee relations head Xolani Nciza told the commission that the city suddenly stopped Mkhwanazi's disciplinary process in 2023.

Prosecutors say Behari and Gxasheka got R600,000 in salary increases while Mkhwanazi's internal charges stalled. The state believes these increases were part of a plan to protect the metro police chief.

Mkhwanazi and Behari say they did nothing wrong. Behari told the court and the commission that he never took a bribe.

The case returns to court on Friday. Mashazi and Gxasheka will continue fighting for bail while police look for more evidence.