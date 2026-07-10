South Africa: SPAR Recalls Multiple Yoghurts Over Spoilage - South African News Briefs - July 10, 2026

SPAR Recalls Multiple Yoghurts Over Spoilage

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has recalled selected SPAR yoghurt and active drinking yoghurt products sold nationwide, reports EWN. The NCC said the product recall affects SPAR fat-free, low-fat, double cream, and indulge double cream yoghurt, as well as SPAR active drinking yoghurt. This is due to a production machine malfunction that caused products to bloat, potentially altering their taste, smell and appearance. The products, sold across SPAR stores, have a sell-by date of 9 August 2026 and a use-by date of 12 August 2026. Consumers have been urged not to consume the affected products. Consumers have been urged to return them to their nearest SPAR store for a full refund or exchange.

Madlanga Commission Weighs Secret Testimony from Police Witnesses

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The Madlanga Commission is set to consider applications by Witnesses N and O to have parts of their testimony heard behind closed doors, reports SABC News. Witness N, an Eastern Cape police detective attached to the Political Killings Task Team, is expected to testify about allegations that a senior Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigator extorted money from a foreign national in exchange for protection. Witness O, a Crime Intelligence officer, will testify to a request from IDAC head Andrea Johnson regarding a criminal complaint against suspended deputy Crime Intelligence head Major General Feroz Khan. The hearings follow testimony by anti-corruption expert Dr Albertus Schoeman, who said SAPS had not conducted full lifestyle audits of its leadership in the past five years.

Rape Kit Shortages Cripple Justice System for Western Cape Survivors

Civil society organisations in the Western Cape have warned that ongoing shortages of police forensic resources, including rape kits, are undermining rape survivors' confidence in the criminal justice system, reports EWN. The province has recently received a supply of rape kits; however, Democratic Alliance MP Nicholas Gotsell said it remains insufficient, with oversight visits finding some Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) units in Cape Town had few or none available. Advocacy groups, including the Callas Foundation and Action Society, said the shortages reflect broader systemic failures that delay investigations, increase survivors' trauma and weaken access to justice for victims of sexual violence.

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