Kenya: Four Charged Over Attempted Theft and Vandalism of Sh1.2mn Kenya Power Transformer

Nairobi — Four men have been arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts over allegations of attempting to vandalize and steal a Kenya Power transformer valued at nearly KSh1.2 million in Nairobi's Industrial Area.

The suspects -- Erick Wanjohi Ruheni, Julius Matheka Mwisa, Erick Mokaya Sagwe and Lukas Nyangau Minyonga -- appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe where they denied all charges preferred against them.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on June 29, 2026, along Kuguru Road, where the accused, together with other individuals who have not yet been arrested, allegedly targeted a 100KV transformer identified as TX No. 151414 and owned by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

Prosecutors told the court that the accused attempted to interfere with the power installation, an offence that falls under Section 169(1)(b) of the Energy Act, 2019, which criminalizes the vandalism of energy infrastructure.

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The four also face charges related to the alleged theft of the transformer as well as handling stolen energy equipment, offences punishable under Section 169(1)(c) of the same law.

The prosecution alleges that the suspects unlawfully possessed and retained the transformer despite knowing, or having reason to believe, that it had been unlawfully obtained.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The court ordered that the matter proceeds to full hearing and released each of the four suspects on a bond of KSh1.5 million or an alternative cash bail of KSh350,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on August 4, 2026, when the court is expected to issue further directions on the hearing process.

Kenya Power has in recent years intensified efforts to curb vandalism and theft targeting electricity infrastructure, warning that such incidents disrupt power supply and result in significant financial losses.