Kenya: Makau Mutua Dismisses Claims Compensation for Protest Victims Has Stalled

Nairobi — The government-appointed Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations has dismissed claims that compensation for victims of demonstrations and public protests has stalled, insisting the exercise is ongoing and has already benefited several claimants.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Panel Chairperson Prof. Makau Mutua accused unnamed individuals of spreading misinformation about the programme, saying the false claims were causing unnecessary anxiety among victims seeking justice.

"The Panel has compensated victims and continues to do so. Suggestions that the process has stalled, ceased or is nonexistent are inaccurate and malicious," Mutua said.

He said the panel had witnessed a sharp increase in the number of claims filed, which he attributed to growing public confidence in the compensation process.

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Mutua explained that compensation cannot be processed immediately because every application undergoes rigorous verification and authentication to ensure that only eligible victims receive payments.

According to the panel, each claim is subjected to strict scrutiny, with eligibility confirmed and the explicit consent of claimants obtained before compensation is disbursed.

"The rigorous approach is not a delay; it is a safeguard against fraud and a guarantee that public funds are directed to those who genuinely deserve them. The Panel will not compromise on this standard of accountability," he said.

The chairperson thanked victims who have already submitted claims and encouraged those yet to come forward to do so, assuring them that the programme would continue until all eligible victims are compensated.

"We remain committed to ensuring prompt, fair and dignified compensation for all verified victims," he said.

Mutua, however, criticized individuals whom he said were spreading inaccurate information despite lacking direct knowledge of the panel's work, warning that such claims undermine the interests of victims.

He urged members of the public to refrain from circulating unverified information, saying it created confusion and distress among those relying on the programme.

To enhance transparency, the panel announced that it will periodically publish and gazette the names of beneficiaries, with the complete list to be made public at the conclusion of the compensation exercise.

However, Mutua noted that publication of beneficiaries' identities would only be done with their explicit consent, in compliance with the Data Protection Act.

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"This is not an obstacle created by the Panel but a legal safeguard that protects the privacy, safety and dignity of victims," he said.

Beyond financial compensation, the panel said victims visiting its offices are also offered psychological support services, including counselling and psychosocial care, as part of a broader effort to address the long-term effects of human rights violations.

Mutua said the panel remains committed to a victim-centred approach founded on integrity, transparency and compassion.

"The suffering of victims demands nothing less than our full commitment to justice, dignity and accountability," he said.