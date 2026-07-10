Kenya: IEBC Resolved 323 Nomination Disputes in 10 Days As Ethekon Warned Against Past Electoral Mistakes

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed that it resolved a record 323 nomination disputes within just ten days during the 2022 General Election period, highlighting the role of speedy dispute resolution in safeguarding electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 polls.

The commission made the disclosure on Thursday during the launch of the 2022 Pre-Election Dispute Resolution Committee Report and Case Digest held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi under the theme "Path to the Polls: Electoral Integrity Through Justice and Dispute Resolution."

Speaking during the event, IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon praised members of the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), commission staff and external legal counsel for determining all cases within the strict constitutional timelines.

"During the 2022 election period, the Committee heard and determined a total of 323 complaints lodged before the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee within ten days," Ethekon said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that adherence to legal timelines is critical in protecting the political rights of citizens and ensuring smooth electoral processes.

According to the report, the commission established dedicated panels and waived filing fees to ensure all disputes were handled efficiently, preventing delays that could have disrupted election preparations and candidate clearance processes.

"The members of the Commission, staff and external counsel assisting the Commission were meticulous, professional and operated strictly within the legal framework in disposing of all matters filed before the Committee," Ethekon added.

The report further underscores the importance of accessible and predictable electoral dispute mechanisms in promoting orderly political transitions and strengthening public confidence in democratic institutions.

However, the launch also served as a reminder of the heavy responsibility facing the new IEBC leadership as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

Senior Counsel Philip Murgor cautioned Ethekon against repeating mistakes that contributed to the disputed 2007 presidential election and the violence that followed.

Drawing parallels with decisions made by former Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) Chairperson Samuel Kivuitu, Murgor warned that the responsibility of safeguarding electoral credibility ultimately rests with the commission's leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged the IEBC to remain independent and resist political pressure during the electoral cycle, emphasizing that the commission's decisions could determine whether the country experiences peaceful polls.

The discussions come at a time when the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County has generated debate over campaign conduct and the use of state-funded programmes during election periods.

Controversy has emerged following the distribution of 20,000 liquefied petroleum gas cylinders to residents under a government clean energy and forest conservation programme.

Critics have raised concerns that the exercise could amount to voter inducement, particularly after Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria reportedly requested residents to produce national identity cards before receiving the cylinders.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also weighed in on the issue, urging voters to accept any goods or benefits offered during campaigns but maintain their independence when casting their ballots.

According to Gachagua, voters should make electoral decisions based solely on their conscience and not on material incentives offered during campaign periods.

For the IEBC, the successful handling of hundreds of nomination disputes in 2022 provides a benchmark for the commission's preparedness to manage future electoral conflicts.