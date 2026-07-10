Kenya: Grade 9 Student, Caretaker Arrested As Investigations Intensify Into Killing of Two Girls in Kisii

Kisii — Police have arrested a 14-year-old Grade Nine pupil and a 56-year-old caretaker in connection with the murder of two young girls in Kisii South Sub-County.

The two suspects are being held at Suneka Police Station and are expected to be presented before the Kisii Law Courts, where investigators will seek additional time to complete investigations.

The arrests follow the discovery of the bodies of the two children in Bomorenda Location, a case that has shocked residents and sparked calls for swift justice.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to police, officers from Suneka Police Station, working jointly with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), returned to the scene together with family members of the victims and members of the Community Policing Committee as part of efforts to gather further evidence.

During the operation in Mwankira Two Village, investigators recovered two pairs of Crocs shoes believed to belong to the victims.

Detectives also recovered a maroon undergarment from a pit latrine located a short distance from where the bodies were discovered. The item is expected to form part of the evidence being subjected to forensic examination as investigators seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Police have not disclosed the motive behind the murders and say investigations remain active.

Authorities have appealed to members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as detectives continue gathering evidence and recording statements.

The bodies of the two girls were previously moved to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are expected to assist investigators in determining the cause of death and the events leading to the tragedy.