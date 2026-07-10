Kenya: Ruto Launches Nyota Tranche II, Announces Business Permit Relief for Youth

10 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), working jointly with county governments, to develop and implement a two-year business permit waiver for beneficiaries of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme.

The President said the initiative is aimed at easing the cost of doing business for young entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of youth-led enterprises across the country.

"I direct the Intergovernmental budget and economic council working together with the county governments to develop and implement a two-year business permit waiver for all NYOTA beneficiaries," he stated.

Under the directive, eligible NYOTA beneficiaries will be exempted from paying county business permit fees for two years, allowing them to channel more resources towards expanding their businesses and creating jobs.

The move forms part of the government's broader efforts to promote youth entrepreneurship, increase access to economic opportunities and strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises as drivers of economic growth.

Implementation modalities are expected to be developed jointly by the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council and county governments.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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