Nigeria: 124 Nigerians to Be Deported From U.S. Over 'Worst-of-the-Worst' Crimes

The United States has published a full updated list of 124 Nigerians it said would be deported to Nigeria over what it described as "worst -of -the Worst Crimes" in the sweeping immigration measures by the administration of US President Donald Trump after his return to office on 20 January 2025.

In a statement cited on Wednesday on the website of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Indicted individuals have earlier been placed on the criminal register over this repertoire of crimes, even as their identities and photographs have been made public.

Although there is no disclosed timeline yet issued for the deportations, the US immigration authorities explained that the deportations are part of ongoing immigration enforcement, adding that the indicted Nigerians have been convicted of grievous crimes, but have not disclosed details about the offences.

Part of the DHS statement read, "The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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"Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling the President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here." Below are the identities of the indicted individuals:

"Sunday Adediora, Sunday Kunkushi, Mkpouto Etukudoh, Marcus Unigwe, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, Oriyomi Aloba." Others are Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi

Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay, Joseph Ogbara,

Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi and Omotayo Akinto.

The list continues with "Kenneth Unanka, Jeremiah Ehis, Oluwafemi Orimolade, Ayibatonye Bienzigha,

Uche Diuno, Akinwale Adaramaja, Boluwatife Afolabi, Chinonso Ochie, Olayinka A. Jones, Theophilus Anwana, Aishatu Umaru, Henry Idiagbonya, Okechukwu Okoronkwo, Daro Kosin, Sakiru Ambali, Kamaludeen Giwa, Cyril Odogwu, Ifeanyi Echigeme, Kingsley Ibhadore, Suraj Tairu, Peter Equere, Dasola Abdulraheem, Adewale Aladekoba and Akeem Adeleke.

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"Bernard Ogie Oretekor, Abiemwense Obanor, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Chukwuemeka Okorie, Abimbola Esan, Elizabeth Miller, Chima Orji, Adetunji Olofinlade, Abdul Akinsanya, Elizabeth Adeshewo,

Dennis Ofuoma, Quazeem Adeyinka, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, Abraham Ola Osoko, Oluchi Jennifer and Chibuzo Nwaonu."

On his return to office in January 2025, Trump unleashed a raft of executive orders against illegal immigration and directing federal agencies to intensify border security and accelerate the removal of undocumented migrants.

This sweeping measure is in line with the campaign promise of the US President to carry out mass deportations, beginning with what it described as the "worst of the worst" criminal offenders, a designation that cut across nationals of many countries in Africa, the Middle East and other parts of the world.

Nigeria has come under intense scrutiny as the US President has imposed a series of visa restrictions on Nigerians are reducing their chances of entering the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has defended the crackdown, saying the administration remained committed to enforcing immigration laws and removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records in line with President Trump's immigration agenda.