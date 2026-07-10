Kenya: DCJ Mwilu Warns IEBC Against Bias, Says Kenya Risks Crisis If 2027 Polls Are Mishandled

Nairobi — Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has cautioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against partisanship and procedural failures ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that the country could face serious consequences if the electoral process loses public trust.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the 2022 IEBC Pre-Election Dispute Resolution Committee Report, Mwilu said the credibility of Kenya's next election will depend largely on the commission's ability to manage disputes fairly, impartially and within the law.

She urged the electoral agency to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, emphasizing that confidence in elections is built not only on voting day but throughout the entire electoral cycle.

"The integrity of an electoral justice system lies in whether disputes are resolved fairly, promptly and credibly throughout the electoral cycle," she said.

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The Deputy Chief Justice warned that with political temperatures expected to rise as the country heads towards 2027, any perception of bias or institutional failure could have far-reaching consequences for national stability.

"If we fail in a national election, especially one that threatens to be as divisive as the one that is upcoming, we will all sink," Mwilu cautioned.

Her remarks came as stakeholders called for stronger coordination between the electoral commission, political parties, the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to prevent a repeat of past electoral disputes and tensions.

Mwilu also challenged public institutions involved in election management to make integrity and accountability central to their operations.

"Doing the right thing is the greatest asset to every public servant and every public institution," she told officials attending the forum.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon assured stakeholders that the commission remains committed to delivering free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

He called on political parties, candidates and supporters to respect electoral laws and the code of conduct governing campaigns and political activities.

Participants at the forum warned that early signs of political intolerance and violations of electoral rules could escalate if not addressed well before the start of campaigns.

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The discussions also highlighted the role of the judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigative agencies in maintaining public confidence by ensuring election-related offences are investigated and prosecuted.