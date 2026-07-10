Malawi: Cult Warning - Minister Sounds Alarm On Malawi's 'Miracle' Churches

Minister of Agriculture Roza Mbilizi has reignited debate over whether Christian churches should be regulated by the state, after calling for some "miracle" churches to be scrutinised.

Speaking in Parliament while contributing to the ministerial statement on mental health, Mbilizi took aim at churches she said were causing depression among followers because of their questionable practices.

She singled out churches known for claiming to perform "miracles," pointing to widespread reports of manipulation of followers, financial impropriety, and the propagation of harmful practices within some of these congregations.

The minister said such practices pose a threat to people's mental health.

"First Deputy Speaker, we need to scrutinise our churches. They should register properly and be monitored," she said.

Mbilizi said "connection, collaboration and choice" were key to preventing suicide.

"As a nation we need to show our people, we need to show Malawians that there is help that they can get," she said.

There has also been growing public concern that some churches are operating more like cults -- religious communities structured for the sole benefit of their leader, placing that figure in a dominant position of power that is easily abused.

Some African governments are moving to require faith-based groups to meet strict registration, leadership, and safety standards.