Rwanda: Govt Should Take Tough Stance Against Illicit Alcohol

editorial

The deaths of at least 44 people from illicit alcohol in just six months should serve as a national wake-up call. As Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana rightly observed, this is no longer an isolated public health issue but an epidemic that demands a firm and coordinated response.

Unlike regulated alcoholic beverages, illicit brews are often laced with dangerous substances such as methanol, solvents, and other toxic materials. The consequences are devastating: blindness, organ failure, permanent disability and death.

When individuals knowingly manufacture and distribute such products, they are not merely breaking regulations; they are endangering lives. Strong enforcement, tougher penalties and sustained crackdowns on production and distribution networks are therefore not only justified but necessary.

However, enforcement alone will not solve the problem. Prevention must be at the heart of the national response. One of the most effective ways to reduce alcohol-related harm is to make it significantly harder for minors to access alcohol.

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Research across the world consistently shows that people who begin drinking at a young age are more likely to develop harmful consumption patterns later in life. Limiting early exposure reduces the likelihood of addiction, health complications and risky behaviour in adulthood.

This means strict age-verification requirements, tougher sanctions against businesses that sell alcohol to underage customers, stronger monitoring of informal outlets and increased community vigilance.

Schools, parents and local leaders also have an important role to play in educating young people about the dangers of alcohol abuse and illicit substances.

The latest Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey highlights the scale of alcohol consumption in the country. While many adults consume alcohol responsibly, the widespread availability of illicit products creates a dangerous environment where consumers can unknowingly purchase poison disguised as a drink.

The government's efforts through initiatives such as the Tunywe Less campaign are a step in the right direction, but lasting success will require the active participation of communities, law enforcement agencies, health institutions and businesses alike.

Protecting lives must remain the overriding priority. A tough stance against illicit alcohol, combined with robust measures that keep alcohol out of the hands of minors, is not about restricting freedoms. It is about safeguarding public health, protecting families and preventing avoidable tragedies.