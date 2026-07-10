Kenya: Isiolo Export Abattoir Set for Launch As Govt Eyes Livestock Export Transformation

Isiolo — The government has finalized preparations for the operationalization of the Isiolo Export Abattoir ahead of its official launch by President William Ruto later this month.

The facility is expected to play a central role in Kenya's strategy to modernize the livestock sector by shifting from the traditional export of live animals to value-added products such as processed meat and leather for regional and international markets.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Food Security and Animal Production Dr. Dominic Menjo said the abattoir represents a major investment aimed at unlocking economic opportunities for pastoral communities while strengthening food security and creating jobs.

According to Dr. Menjo, the project is expected to enhance incomes across Kenya's Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), where livestock remains a key source of livelihood for millions of households.

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"The Isiolo Export Abattoir is a strategic investment that will strengthen food security, create employment and increase earnings for livestock producers across the ASAL regions," he said.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between national and county governments, development partners and local communities to ensure the successful rollout and sustainability of the project.

Dr. Menjo, together with Food Systems Resilience Project National Coordinator Mr. Ngeno, chaired a stakeholder meeting bringing together representatives from participating counties, government agencies and development partners to assess the facility's readiness ahead of the presidential launch.

The discussions also focused on broader plans to strengthen Kenya's livestock value chain through the establishment of County Livestock Investment Companies in all 21 ASAL counties.

The initiative aims to support more than 350,000 pastoralists through cooperative structures designed to improve access to markets, veterinary services, fodder reserves, cold-chain facilities and extension services.

The programme will also leverage the support of approximately 2,000 agripreneurs to deliver technical and business support to livestock farmers across the targeted regions.

The upcoming launch of the Isiolo Export Abattoir is expected to mark a major milestone in Kenya's efforts to build a globally competitive livestock industry and expand the country's footprint in international meat and leather markets.