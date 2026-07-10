Malawi: Govt Tightens Noose On Rogue Colleges As PLU Becomes Second University Shut Down

The government has intensified its crackdown on non-compliant higher education institutions, with the deregistration of Pentecostal Life University (PLU) coming barely two weeks after authorities ordered the closure of Skyway University, signaling a tougher stance on quality standards in Malawi's tertiary education sector.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) announced that PLU has been deregistered as a higher education institution with immediate effect after failing to comply with the minimum standards required under the National Council for Higher Education Act.

The Council said the decision, published in the Malawi Gazette Supplement of June 5, 2026, followed months of inspections, quality audits, compliance directives and engagements with the university's leadership.

Despite being given opportunities to address the identified deficiencies, the institution failed to meet the required standards within the prescribed timeframe, according to NCHE.

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"As a result of the deregistration, the institution shall cease to operate as a higher education institution in Malawi and shall not offer higher education programmes or admit new students," the Council said.

NCHE further announced that qualifications awarded after the effective date of deregistration will not be recognised and directed the university to cooperate in facilitating the transfer of eligible students to accredited institutions.

The Council said affected students who meet the minimum university entry requirements, including six MSCE credits with English, will be assisted to transfer to other accredited universities of their choice.

The closure comes shortly after government shut down Skyway University over regulatory non-compliance, a move that raised concerns among students but was defended by authorities as necessary to safeguard the integrity of higher education.

Education analysts say the successive closures demonstrate government's determination to weed out institutions that fail to meet academic and operational standards and to protect students from investing in qualifications that may ultimately lack recognition.

NCHE has since urged parents, students and the public to verify the registration and accreditation status of higher education institutions before enrolling, warning that not all institutions advertising degree programmes are legally authorised to offer them.

The Council said it remains committed to enforcing quality standards to ensure that Malawi's higher education system produces credible, recognised and internationally competitive qualifications.