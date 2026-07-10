South Africa: Water Contractors Say Ethekwini Municipality Failed to Pay Them Months Ago

Municipality says it still needs to verify which companies need to be paid

Water and sanitation contractors under the eThekwini municipality picketed outside the department's office on Thursday, claiming that some of them have not been paid for several months.

The affected contractors are responsible for essential services, including servicing sewerage systems and burst water pipes in areas such as KwaMashu, Phoenix and Newlands.

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Contractors previously picketed in November last year, after which they were paid. But in April, when payments were late again, they downed tools again.

At the time, the municipality promised outstanding payments would be processed "in the coming days" and that it had introduced an online system to improve payment efficiency.

But months later, some of the contractors claim they still have outstanding payments, some as much as R120,000. They say they are struggling to pay their staff and support their families.

Shanil Dehal, director of Dehal Plumbing and Maintenance, said they had finally met with the acting director and deputy director. "They made encouraging promises. My company has been doing work for the municipality for more than nine years," said Dehal.

Another contractor, who asked not to be named, said her company was paid in June, but she came to support those who are still waiting for payment.

Christopher Krisina said their problems escalated after the municipality required contractors to apply to become managing contractors.

"Almost 500 companies applied, but only five were appointed. We have not been called to do any work for a very long time, and the municipality still owes us money."

"We were happy when the online invoice system was introduced, but it seems invoices are still not being processed properly," he said.

Zakes Ndlovu, representing the plumbers, said many of the contractors have an issue with the five managing contractors.

"That is not happening. We are ready to work, but instead, they have chosen their cronies. If they do not respond by Monday at midday, we will continue our protest," said Ndlovu.

Acting Water and Sanitation director Bavna Soni and deputy director Lungi Ngidi agreed to meet representatives chosen by the contractors.

"I will try to resolve the payment issues and the other concerns raised," said Soni.

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Municipal spokesperson Luthando Ngubani said the council needs to verify the names and details of the contractors who have not been paid. He declined to answer further questions on the matter.