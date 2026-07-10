Zimbabwe: Road House Cinema Reopens At Sam Levy's Village

For months, Harare's movie lovers were left with an experience many thought was becoming a thing of the past -- the excitement of sitting in a darkened theatre, sharing laughter with strangers, gasping at unexpected twists, and watching stories unfold on the biggest screen possible.

Now, that cinematic tradition is making a comeback.

Road House Cinema has officially reopened at Sam Levy's Village in Borrowdale, bringing with it a renewed promise to transform Zimbabwe's movie-going culture with a modern cinema experience and faster access to global releases.

"It's been a long time coming," said Eunice Mafundikwa, Public Relations and Communications representative for Road House Cinema.

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"Cinemas are a vital part of Zimbabwe's movie-loving culture, and people have truly missed that shared big-screen magic. With Road House Cinema, we're bringing back that excitement in a modern, comfortable space that keeps Harare connected to the best films in the world from day one."

The reopening marks a new chapter for film enthusiasts who have long complained about delays in accessing major international releases.

Road House Cinema is positioning itself around a day-and-date release model, meaning audiences in Zimbabwe will have access to major films at the same time as audiences in key global markets.

For local movie fans, that means no more waiting weeks or months after Hollywood premieres to experience some of the world's biggest blockbusters.

Whether it is an action-packed superhero franchise, a highly anticipated sequel, or a family animation dominating international box offices, Harare audiences will now be able to experience the excitement almost immediately.

Beyond bringing films closer to their global release dates, Road House Cinema has also invested in upgrading the overall viewing experience.

The revamped cinema features advanced projection technology, 3D capabilities, immersive sound systems, and redesigned seating aimed at giving audiences greater comfort -- even during lengthy blockbuster screenings.

The cinema's programming strategy is also designed to appeal to a wide audience, offering a mix of major international releases, family entertainment, and diverse film options across multiple screens.

For families, it brings back a familiar weekend tradition. For young people, it restores a popular social space for dates, outings and celebrations. For film enthusiasts, it reconnects Harare with the global cinema landscape.

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Mafundikwa said the goal is to make Road House Cinema a destination for movie lovers across the capital.

"We've curated a line-up and an environment that makes Road House Cinema the first choice for movie lovers in Harare. If it's making noise internationally, you'll hear it here first -- in the best possible way," she said.

The return of Road House Cinema comes at a time when cinemas across the world are redefining themselves following years of disruption from streaming platforms and changing entertainment habits.

However, the cinema experience remains unique -- the collective reaction of an audience, the atmosphere of a premiere night, and the simple ritual of escaping into another world for a few hours.

With its reopening, Road House Cinema is not only restoring a venue but reviving a cultural experience that many Zimbabweans have missed.