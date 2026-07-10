Zimbabwe: ZMC Urges Journalists to Embrace Technology Responsibly

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has urged journalists and media organisations to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly warning that while the technology offers significant opportunities for the media industry, it must be guided by strong ethical standards and clear newsroom policies.

Addressing journalists and other media stakeholders during a capacity-building workshop on AI and journalism, ZMC Director Nyaradzo Makombe said technological advancements had fundamentally transformed the practice of journalism over the past decade making it essential for media practitioners to develop new digital skills.

"Journalism has really changed from what it was 10 years ago because of technological advancements, and we cannot afford to have our practitioners lag behind in using technology," she said.

The workshop equipped participants with practical knowledge of AI-powered tools designed to support newsroom operations including content creation, multimedia production and audience engagement.

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Journalists also received hands-on training in creating AI-generated avatars, jingles and infographics to enhance storytelling and improve newsroom efficiency.

However, Makombe said the benefits of AI must be balanced with responsible use warning that the technology also presents ethical and professional risks.

"We were teaching them the ethical use of AI because, as much as these tools come with a lot of opportunities, they also come with a lot of risks. We wanted journalists to understand both sides," she said.

She emphasised that AI should complement, rather than replace editorial judgement saying human oversight remains critical to ensuring accuracy, fairness and credibility in news reporting.

Makombe also called on media houses to develop comprehensive AI policies to regulate how the technology is used within their organisations.

"There is a need for media houses and newsrooms to have AI policies that guide the way they use AI and ensure they use it responsibly," she said.

She said the commission hopes the training will enable journalists to produce more engaging content while adapting to the rapidly evolving digital media environment.

"We are hoping this training will capacitate our journalists to package their stories better for their audiences and respond effectively as technology continues to evolve," Makombe said.