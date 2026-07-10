Zimbabwe: Missing Company File Case Delayed Over Planned Charge Change

The trial of a 37-year-old man accused of stealing documents from a file belonging to a local company, T and J Investments (Private) Limited, failed to kick off at the Harare Magistrates' Court after the prosecutor assigned to the matter indicated that she wanted to refer the case to her superiors for a possible alteration of the charge sheet.

The accused, Meyur Kanjee, is currently charged with theft, but prosecutors believe the charge sheet may need to be altered.

The complainant in this case is Neeshta Patel, aged 44, who is one of the directors of T and J Investments (Private) Limited.

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Both Kanjee and Patel have been advised that they will be summoned back to court once prosecutors review the State papers.

It is alleged that on 7 May 2024, Kanjee sent a WhatsApp message to Patel asking for the identity card, proof of residence, passport photo, birth certificate, and a copy of the death certificate for her late father, Arvindbhai Bhikubhai Patel.

Kanjee reportedly sent pictures of the original company documents from the Registrar's office, which had two date stamps on the face.

On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the month of October 2025, Patel reportedly applied to the Registrar of Companies for access to file number 1492/89 for T and J Investments (Private) Limited, of which she is one of the directors, and the file was not found.

Patel filed a report with the police. Investigations were instituted, and the file was allegedly sought from the Registrar of Companies but could not be located.

An affidavit to that effect was raised and can be produced in court as evidence.

On 10 February 2026, the police officers were reportedly informed of the recovery of the missing file.

It is alleged that Patel had the opportunity to examine file number 1492/89 for T and J Investments (Private) Limited and noticed that the following documents were missing: CR 2 dated 16 May 1990, the current share certificate, the share register, and a special resolution dated 16 August 2024.

This led to Kanjee's arrest.