South Africa: Anti-Crime Council Launched As Govt Calls for United Fight Against Crime

Government has called for a united, society-wide response to crime, saying law enforcement alone cannot overcome the country's safety challenges.

This, as the uMgungundlovu District Multi-Stakeholder Anti-Crime Council was officially launched in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong said the newly established council represents a great advancement in the shared commitment to strengthening safer and more secure communities.

The council brings together government, law enforcement, business, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, civil society, private security, youth formations and community structures to coordinate efforts aimed at preventing crime and addressing its root causes.

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Morolong said the launch, taking place during Mandela Month, gives practical effect to former President Nelson Mandela's call for every sector of society to play a role in fighting crime.

Quoting Mandela's 1999 Crime Prevention Campaign address, Morolong said crime should not be viewed solely as a policing issue.

"President Mandela warned us not to perceive crime simply as a challenge for law enforcement," he said.

Morolong said Mandela had stressed that "our battle against the rising tide of crime must be 'many-sided', requiring the active participation of every corner of society".

Morolong acknowledged that crime continues to place a heavy burden on communities despite improvements in some crime categories.

"Many citizens live in fear of various crimes such as violence, robbery, gender-based violence, and substance abuse, which collectively compromise community wellbeing," he said.

He noted that Pietermaritzburg faces significant safety challenges, citing the 2026 Numbeo Crime Index, which ranks the city as the world's most dangerous with a crime index of 82.8 and a safety index of 17.2.

Morolong also pointed to recent South African Police Service crime statistics, which show that while murder cases declined nationally during the first quarter of 2026, KwaZulu-Natal remains a major contributor to the country's high levels of contact crime.

Addressing concerns around organised crime and migration, Morolong said government remains committed to strengthening border management and law enforcement, while ensuring that immigration laws are applied fairly and in line with the Constitution.

"Our fight is not against migrants, but against criminality in all its forms. We must work together to secure our borders, protect vulnerable communities, combat organised crime, and uphold the safety and security of everyone living in South Africa," Morolong said.

Morolong emphasised that tackling crime also requires addressing its underlying causes, including unemployment, inequality, substance abuse, family disintegration and limited opportunities for young people.

He said the council will not duplicate existing structures but will improve coordination, accountability, resource mobilisation and community participation to address both crime and violence.

Government's approach, he said, is guided by the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy and the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which promote a whole-of-government and whole-of-society model focused on prevention, victim support, effective service delivery and active community participation.

Morolong also highlighted government's efforts to tackle unemployment through initiatives such as the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, the Expanded Public Works Programme, the Social Employment Fund and skills development programmes.

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"By creating jobs, developing skills, and expanding economic opportunity, we are not only growing the economy, but we are also tackling some of the root causes of crime and building stronger, safer communities," he said.

Calling on all sectors of society to support the new council, Morolong said its success would ultimately be measured by the positive impact it has on the lives of residents.

"You will not be judged on the number of meetings you convene but on the difference you create in the lives of the people of uMgungundlovu," he said.

He urged council members to serve with integrity, dedication, and purpose, adding that the initiative should become a light of hope and a model for districts throughout our country. - SAnews.gov.za