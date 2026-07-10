Kenya: Gachagua Faults Ethekon Over Poll Cancellation Threat, Urges Action Against Voter Bribery By State Officials

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has sharply criticized Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon over remarks suggesting the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election could be postponed because of insecurity and electoral malpractices.

Addressing the media on Friday, the former Deputy President accused the electoral commission of attempting to lay the groundwork for postponing the July 16 poll, claiming the move was intended to shield the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from what he described as an impending defeat.

Gachagua maintained that the constituency has remained largely peaceful throughout the campaign period and argued that there were no circumstances to justify delaying the election.

"Ol Kalou has been very peaceful. There has not been violence of any magnitude that could warrant the cancellation or postponement of the election," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He claimed the few incidents reported during the campaigns were isolated and blamed state agencies and political actors allied to the government for any violence witnessed in the constituency.

The DCP leader faulted the IEBC for what he termed selective enforcement of electoral laws, accusing the commission of remaining silent during previous by-elections that were allegedly marred by violence and voter intimidation.

He cited the Baringo North, Malava, Narok Township and Kasipul-Kabondo by-elections, alleging that despite reports of violence and electoral irregularities, the commission took no action.

"Mr Chairman, your silence and tolerance of those electoral practices prove that you cannot be trusted to deliver free, fair, transparent and verifiable elections," Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President further alleged that senior government officials had flooded Ol Kalou to campaign for the UDA candidate while engaging in voter bribery using public resources.

He accused Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior state officials of violating constitutional provisions that bar public officers from participating in partisan political activities.

According to Gachagua, instead of threatening to postpone the election because of alleged bribery, the IEBC should invoke its legal powers against those responsible.

"You have the law to stop them. Why punish the people of Ol Kalou instead of dealing with those violating the law?" he posed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gachagua also alleged that the commission was acting under political influence, claiming there was a scheme to manufacture insecurity in the constituency as justification for postponing the poll.

He further questioned the recent deployment of security officers to the area and the transfer of police personnel from Nyandarua County ahead of the vote, saying the developments had raised suspicion among residents.

The DCP leader called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure only uniformed officers are deployed during the by-election, arguing that plain-clothes officers had previously been linked to violence during elections.

He also urged the police to prevent the entry of hired goons into the constituency, insisting that local residents had demonstrated their commitment to a peaceful election.

Gachagua warned that postponing the by-election would severely undermine public confidence in the electoral commission's ability to conduct the 2027 General Election.

"If the IEBC cannot manage security in one constituency, how will Kenyans trust it to conduct a nationwide General Election?" he asked.

He maintained that any decision to defer the Ol Kalou poll would erode the commission's credibility and fuel fears about the integrity of future elections.

The IEBC has recently raised concerns over increasing incidents of violence, intimidation and voter bribery witnessed during campaigns ahead of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, warning that the commission could invoke its constitutional mandate to postpone the exercise if the electoral environment becomes unsafe.