East Africa: Ethiopia Invests in Forensic Skills As Regional Security Threats Evolve

Nairobi — The Ethiopian Federal Police has established a new regional scholarship programme in forensic science aimed at strengthening criminal investigations and building a pipeline of skilled law enforcement professionals from across the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region.

The Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu Scholarship Program in Forensic Science, to be hosted at the Crime Investigation Academy of the Ethiopian Police University (EPU) in Sandafa, will support the academic and professional development of outstanding students pursuing careers in law enforcement.

The initiative comes at a time when countries across East Africa are investing in forensic science, digital investigations and cross-border security cooperation to combat increasingly sophisticated transnational crimes, including cybercrime, terrorism, human trafficking and financial crimes.

According to the Ethiopian Federal Police, the scholarship is designed to attract talented individuals from across the IGAD region while strengthening institutional capacity in forensic investigations.

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"The scholarship program aims to support the academic and professional development of outstanding individuals from within the IGAD region who are committed to pursuing careers in law enforcement."

"This scholarship program at the EPU seeks to cultivate future leaders who exemplify the values of public service, perseverance, and innovation."

Beyond supporting individual students, the programme reflects a broader recognition that modern policing increasingly depends on scientific evidence and specialized investigative expertise.

Governments across Africa have stepped up investments in forensic laboratories, DNA analysis, cybercrime investigation and digital evidence management as organized crime becomes more technologically sophisticated.

Analysts say developing local expertise reduces dependence on foreign forensic services, shortens investigation timelines and strengthens judicial systems through more reliable evidence.

The scholarship is also expected to deepen regional collaboration by bringing together trainees from IGAD member states, potentially fostering stronger cooperation in intelligence sharing and cross-border criminal investigations.

The Ethiopian Federal Police said the programme has been established in honour of Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, recognizing his contributions to Ethiopia's public service and his commitment to regional integration during his leadership roles.

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Institutions offering specialized forensic education are expected to play a growing role in supporting criminal justice reforms and strengthening public confidence in law enforcement systems.

The establishment of the scholarship adds to ongoing efforts within the IGAD region to build institutional capacity through education and professional development, positioning forensic science as an increasingly important component of regional security cooperation.