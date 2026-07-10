Kenya: Ombudsman Orders Release of NHIF, SHA Hospital Payment Records Within 21 Days

10 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) has ordered the release of detailed records of payments made to hospitals under the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Social Health Authority (SHA), citing the constitutional right of access to information.

In a determination issued under the Access to Information Act, 2016, the Commission directed the Respondent, through its Chief Executive Officer, to provide disaggregated data on NHIF payments made to all hospitals across the country between 2018 and 2024.

The Commission also ordered the disclosure of payments made by the Social Health Authority and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHA/SHIF) to hospitals from 2025 to the date of the ruling.

The orders stem from an application filed by Saddam Amatonyo, who sought the information in a letter dated November 19, 2025.

CAJ, established under Article 59(4) of the Constitution and the Commission on Administrative Justice Act, 2011, said Article 35 of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to access information held by the State, while the Access to Information Act provides the legal framework for enforcing that right.

The Commission gave the Respondent 21 days to comply with the directive.

The Ombudsman warned that failure to release the requested information within the stipulated period would prompt it to recommend criminal prosecution of the SHA Chief Executive Officer under Section 28 of the Access to Information Act, 2016.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.