Namibia: Green Hydrogen Must Create Jobs and Industries in Namibia - UNIDO

Green hydrogen development should create local industries, skilled jobs and value addition in Namibia rather than focus only on exports, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) project manager, Sven Schuppener has said.

Speaking at the launch of the GEF-UNIDO Namibia Child Project here on Wednesday, Schuppener said Namibia's renewable energy resources, particularly its strong solar and wind potential, together with the country's commitment to sustainable industrialisation, provide an opportunity to develop a green hydrogen sector that benefits the wider economy.

"Namibia is not only blessed with some of the world's best renewable energy resources, its exceptional solar and wind potential, but also with the leadership and commitment needed to turn this opportunity into sustainable industrial development," Schuppener said.

He said UNIDO's focus is not only on producing hydrogen for export but on using the sector to strengthen local industries, create skilled employment opportunities, develop value chains and deliver benefits to communities. Schuppener said Namibia's participation in the programme would connect the country with international partners to exchange experience on policy, standards, financing and industrial development.

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Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme (NGH2P) interim head Joseph Mukendwa said the project would contribute to strengthening Namibia's green hydrogen ecosystem and support the country's transition from ambition to implementation.

Mukendwa said the programme would further ensure that the project remained aligned with Namibia's Green Hydrogen and Derivatives Strategy, the Green Industrialisation Blueprint and national development priorities. As strategic implementation partner and co-chair of the Project Steering Committee, NGH2P will support coordination among government, industry, research institutions, financiers and development partners involved in the sector, he added.

Mukendwa said the project's focus on policy readiness, technical capacity building, pilot projects, knowledge sharing, stakeholder engagement and monitoring would help establish an inclusive and investment-ready green hydrogen industry.

UNIDO's support to Namibia includes the Global Clean Hydrogen Programme, with a budget exceeding US$18 million (approximately N$295 096 680) as well as assistance through the United Kingdom-funded Accelerate-to-Demonstrate Facility.

Through the facility, UNIDO has mobilised a US$5 million (approximately N$81 971 300) grant for the Daures Green Hydrogen Village, where renewable hydrogen is converted into green ammonia and fertiliser for local farmers, Schuppener revealed.

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-Nampa